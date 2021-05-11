Vectrus: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 60.00% year over year to $1.20, which beat the estimate of $0.74.

Revenue of $434,004,000 up by 23.39% year over year, which beat the estimate of $376,950,000.

Outlook

Vectrus Raises FY21 Sales Guidance From $1.654B-$1.715B To $1.680B-$1.715B vs $1.69B Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.vectrus.com/news-market-data/event-calendar/default.aspx

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $60.32

52-week low: $36.83

Price action over last quarter: down 9.33%

Company Description

Vectrus Inc is a U.S.-based company that provides services to the U.S. government. It operates as one segment and offer facility and logistics services and information technology and network communications services. The information technology and network communications capabilities consist of communications systems operations and maintenance, management and service support, systems installation and activation, system-of-systems engineering and software development, and mission support for the department of defense. The facility and logistics service include airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations and others.