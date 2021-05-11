 Skip to main content

ClearPoint Neuro: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2021 4:40pm   Comments
Shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% over the past year to ($0.13), which beat the estimate of ($0.14).

Revenue of $4,030,000 rose by 29.33% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,270,000.

Guidance

ClearPoint Neuro Sees FY22 Sales $16M-$17.5M vs $15.83M Est

Details Of The Call

Date: May 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/clpt/mediaframe/44990/indexl.html

Price Action

52-week high: $31.29

52-week low: $2.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.19%

Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro Inc is a medical device company based in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. The company's ClearPoint system, which is in commercial use in the United States, is used to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and ClearTrace is used to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures in the heart. The company's products and product candidates include ClearPoint neuro system, MRI-guided drug delivery, and Thermal therapy system.

 

