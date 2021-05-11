Recap: The One Group Hospitality Q1 Earnings

Shares of The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) rose after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 171.43% year over year to $0.05, which beat the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $50,482,000 higher by 23.98% year over year, which beat the estimate of $47,280,000.

Guidance

The One Group Hospitality hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The One Group Hospitality hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144915

Technicals

52-week high: $10.90

Company's 52-week low was at $1.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.26%

Company Description

The One Group Hospitality Inc develops and operates restaurants and lounges and provides food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other high-end locations internationally. The company operates through four segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality, and Corporate. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue from the domestic market.