Grocery Outlet Holding: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 36.11% year over year to $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.22.

Revenue of $752,466,000 declined by 1.03% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $757,630,000.

Looking Ahead

Grocery Outlet Sees Quarter-To-Date Q2 Comps Down In Low Double Digit Range

Conference Call Details

Date: May 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rdp7qgcp

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $48.87

Company's 52-week low was at $31.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.94%

Company Overview

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp is a grocery store operator in the United States. Its flexible buying model allows them to offer quality, name-brand opportunistic products at prices generally 40% to 70% below those of conventional retailers. The stores are run by Entrepreneurial independent operators which create a neighborhood feel through personalized customer service and a localized product offering.