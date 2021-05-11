Mimecast: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) decreased 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 86.67% over the past year to $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $133,894,000 higher by 17.23% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $131,170,000.

Guidance

Q1 revenue expected to be between $137,200,000 and $138,600,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 11, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ipjy468e

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $59.48

52-week low: $36.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.70%

Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd operates in the technology sector based in the United States. Its core product is cloud-based software to address internet security threats that mainly cause e-mail failure or downtime. Mimecast's chief product is an operating system, known as the Mime. The Mime protects inbound and outbound e-mail from malware, spam, threats. In addition, its archiving services secure, store and manage critical corporate communications and information, thereby aiding organizations in their corporate governance and employee productivity. The company derives revenue principally from the United States through the subscription fees and the sales to customers purchasing additional support.