Intl Flavors & Fragrances: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 1.23% over the past year to $1.60, which beat the estimate of $1.53.

Revenue of $2,465,000,000 higher by 83.00% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,440,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $11,250,000,000 and $11,250,000,000.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $147.04

52-week low: $99.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.34%

Company Description

International Flavors & Fragrances produces ingredients for the food, beverage, health, household goods, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries. The company makes proprietary formulations, partnering with customers to deliver custom solutions. The taste, food, and beverage segment, which generates roughly half of revenue, is a leading flavor producer and also sell texturants, plant-based proteins, and other ingredients. The health and biosciences business, which generates around one fourth of revenue, is a global leader in probiotics and enzymes. IFF is also one of the leading fragrance producers in the world. The firm also sells pharmaceutical ingredients such as excipients and time-release polymers.