Recap: Revance Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

Shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 6.09% over the past year to ($1.08), which beat the estimate of ($1.09).

Revenue of $13,299,000 rose by 22829.31% year over year, which beat the estimate of $10,980,000.

Guidance

Revance Therapeutics Sees FY21 Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $270M-$285M; Sees Non-GAAP R&D Expenses $95M-$105M

Conference Call Details

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mkn6fb8e

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $34.62

Company's 52-week low was at $18.39

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.87%

Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, including its neuromodulator product, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection. The company has launched prestige aesthetics portfolio, which includes the RHA Collection of dermal fillers and the HintMD platform. Its main products include DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection and DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection Aesthetics. The operating business segments are Product and the Service Segment. The Products segment generates maximum revenue which is engaged in research and development of aesthetic and therapeutic products.