Matrix Service: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 2050.00% over the past year to ($0.43), which missed the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $148,260,000 decreased by 40.30% year over year, which missed the estimate of $188,090,000.

Looking Ahead

Matrix Service hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $16.32

52-week low: $7.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.79%

Company Profile

Matrix Service Co is an engineering and construction provider for large industrial projects, primarily in the oil and gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, mining, and minerals markets. It offers engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services, operating across four segments. Its Electrical infrastructure segment constructs and maintains a variety of power generation facilities. Its Oil, gas, and chemical segment offers construction and maintenance for oil and gas refining and petrochemical facilities. The entity provides construction services for petroleum storage tanks in its Storage solutions segment, and it also has an Industrial segment. It derives key revenue from the Storage solutions segment. The company has operations in the US, Canada, and other countries.