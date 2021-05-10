 Skip to main content

Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 10, 2021 4:27pm   Comments
Virgin Galactic Stock Loses Altitude After Q1 Earnings: What Investors Need To Know

Virgin Galactic reported first-quarter financial results after the close Monday, sending the space stock's shares lower in the after-hours session. 

What Happened: Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) reported zero revenue in the first quarter. The company reported a loss of 55 cents per share, down from a loss of $1.86 per share in last year’s first quarter.

In the first quarter, the company unveiled its VSS Imagine, the first Spaceship III class vehicle in its fleet. The company reported 600 flights reserved as “total future astronauts” as of March 31.

A three-year extension to the global Land Rover partnership was announced in the first quarter.

A Space Advisory Board was established and launched in the first quarter. 

“We are committed to delivering one of the world’s most unique and transformational customer experiences, with safety at the core of everything we do,” CEO Michael Colglazier said.

Virgin Galactic ended the first quarter with cash of $617 million.

The company said the timing of its next flight test is being evaluated. 

SPCE Price Action: Shares of Virgin Galactic were trading 4.57% lower at $17.13 in Monday's after-hours session. 

Related Link: Bid On A Flight With Blue Origin, How You Can Go To Space On July 20

Disclosure: Author is long shares of SPCE.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: SPAC space stocks SPACsEarnings News Travel General

