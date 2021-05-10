Recap: Everbridge Q1 Earnings

Shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) decreased 3.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 212.50% over the past year to $0.18, which beat the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $82,210,000 higher by 39.58% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $75,630,000.

Guidance

Everbridge Sees Q2 2021 Revs $83.7M-$84.1M Vs $82.66M Est

Everbridge Sees FY21 Revs $358B-$359.6B Vs $343.09M Est

Conference Call Details

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/quutkv8r

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $178.98

52-week low: $100.17

Price action over last quarter: down 31.46%

Company Overview

Everbridge Inc is a software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events to keep people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, the firm's SaaS-based platform enables its customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, and automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes and track progress on executing response plans. It serves various industries such as technology, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, retail, and professional services. Geographically, the firm generates its revenue from the United States.