Kinross Gold Earnings Preview

On Tuesday, May 11, Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Kinross Gold is included in the following report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Kinross Gold modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.15 on revenue of $1.07 billion. Kinross Gold EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.1. Revenue was $879.80 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 50.0%. Revenue would be up 21.62% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.21 0.12 0.08 EPS Actual 0.27 0.25 0.15 0.10 Revenue Estimate 1.22 B 1.16 B 1.00 B 892.19 M Revenue Actual 1.20 B 1.13 B 1.01 B 879.80 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Kinross Gold were trading at $7.74 as of May 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.43%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Kinross Gold is scheduled to hold the call at 07:45:00 ET and can be accessed here.