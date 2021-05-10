 Skip to main content

Recap: Intra-Cellular Therapies Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 8:01am   Comments
Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 10.96% over the past year to ($0.65), which beat the estimate of ($0.80).

Revenue of $15,878,000 rose by 1366.11% year over year, which missed the estimate of $16,500,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Intra-Cellular Therapies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c6x5yerd

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $40.01

52-week low: $16.90

Price action over last quarter: down 1.13%

Company Description

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that develops novel drugs for treating diseases of the central nervous system. The company is focused on the delivery and clinical development of small-molecule drugs that address needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Intra-Cellular maintains proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's business segment is discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders.

 

