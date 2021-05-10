 Skip to main content

Air Products & Chemicals: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 7:05am   Comments
Shares of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 1.96% over the past year to $2.08, which missed the estimate of $2.12.

Revenue of $2,502,000,000 up by 12.91% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,340,000,000.

Outlook

Q3 EPS expected between $2.30 and $2.40.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2bxbp9h7

Technicals

52-week high: $327.89

Company's 52-week low was at $219.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.77%

Company Profile

Since its founding in 1940, Air Products has become one of the leading industrial gas suppliers globally, with operations in 50 countries and 19,000 employees. The company is the largest supplier of hydrogen and helium in the world. It has a unique portfolio serving customers in a number of industries, including chemicals, energy, healthcare, metals, and electronics. Air Products generated $8.9 billion in revenue in fiscal 2020.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

