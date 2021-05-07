 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Preview for Novavax

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2021 10:07am   Comments
Share:

On Monday, May 10, Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Novavax EPS loss is expected to be around $3.6, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $233.90 million. Novavax's loss in the same period a year ago was $0.58 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $3.38 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 520.69% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 6826.27% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020
EPS Estimate -1.49 1.73 -0.42 -0.78
EPS Actual -2.70 -3.21 -0.30 -0.58
Revenue Estimate 304.88 M 230.56 M 39.58 M 1.74 M
Revenue Actual 276.66 M 157.02 M 35.54 M 3.38 M

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Novavax were trading at $172.52 as of May 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 607.37%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Novavax is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.

 

Related Articles (NVAX)

Why Moderna, uniQure And Novavax Are Moving Today
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Novavax Stock Is Losing Ground
Europe To Get Novavax COVID-19 Vaccines But Not Before End Of 2021: Reuters
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 1.5%; AVROBIO Shares Plummet
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings