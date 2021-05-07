Earnings Outlook For Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, May 10. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q2 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC earnings of $0.29 per share. Revenue will likely be around $78.60 million, according to the consensus estimate. In the same quarter last year, Golub Capital BDC reported EPS of $0.33 on revenue of $75.12 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would have fallen 12.12%. Sales would be up 4.63% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.27 0.27 0.32 EPS Actual 0.29 0.28 0.28 0.33 Revenue Estimate 73.75 M 74.77 M 73.79 M 82.78 M Revenue Actual 74.05 M 72.01 M 73.21 M 75.12 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Golub Capital BDC were trading at $15.54 as of May 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.18%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Golub Capital BDC is scheduled to hold the call at 13:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.