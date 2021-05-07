 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elanco Shares Rise After Q1 Earnings Exceed Expectations, Raises FY21 Outlook

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2021 11:47am   Comments
Share:
Elanco Shares Rise After Q1 Earnings Exceed Expectations, Raises FY21 Outlook
  • Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN) has reported Q1 EPS of $0.37 higher than $0.13 reported a year ago. It surpassed analysts' estimate of $0.23 and beat the company guidance of $0.20 - $0.25.
  • Sales of $1.24 billion were above the guidance range of $1.15 - $1.17 billion and beat the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion.
  • Total revenue increased 89% Y/Y driven by increased scale and diversification with the addition of Bayer Animal Health business.
  • Legacy Elanco revenue was $683 million, up 4% Y/Y. $559 million in sales came from the legacy Bayer Animal Health portfolio.
  • Pet Health revenue increased 213% to $645 million. Farm Animal revenue increased 33% for the quarter to $578 million.
  • Gross margin improved 480 basis points Y/Y to 54.2%.
  • Guidance Q2 2021: Elanco expects revenue of $1.225 - $1.255 billion, versus the analyst consensus of $1.16 billion.
  • It expects adjusted EPS of $0.22 - $0.27 in line with the consensus of $0.25 and adjusted EBITDA of $250 to $275 million.
  • FY2021: Elanco raised revenue guidance to $4.68 - $4.73 billion from $4.55 - $4.630 billion. Adjusted EPS outlook also raised to $1.00 - $1.06, up from the prior outlook of $0.90 - $1.00.
  • It forecasts adjusted EBITDA of $1.055 - $1.095 billion, higher than the previously guided range of $980 million - $1.040 billion.
  • Price Action: ELAN shares are up 6.4% at $33.02on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ELAN)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Split Verdict For Chemocentryx, NKarta-CRISPR In Cell Therapy Collaboration, Orphazyme's Clinical Trial Setback, 2 IPOs
Earnings Scheduled For May 7, 2021
Earnings Preview for Elanco Animal Health
Week Ahead In Biotech (May 2-8): ChemoCentryx Adcom, Ophthalmology Conference Presentations, Earnings Deluge
Analyzing The Price Action In Elanco Animal Health Stock Today
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 15, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com