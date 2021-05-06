Shake Shack: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 100.00% over the past year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $155,282,000 up by 8.44% year over year, which missed the estimate of $160,950,000.

Outlook

Shake Shack Sees Q2 Sales $174M-$183M Vs $183.28M Estimates

Conference Call Details

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144158

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $138.38

52-week low: $45.51

Price action over last quarter: down 18.22%

Company Description

Shake Shack Inc is a roadside burger stands. It is serving a classic American menu of premium burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, shakes, beer, wine and more. The company's burgers are made with a whole-muscle blend of all-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free Angus beef, ground fresh daily, cooked to order and served on a non-genetically modified organism (GMO) potato bun. Its menu focuses on food and beverages, crafted from a range of classic American foods. The company serves draft Root Beer, seasonal freshly-squeezed lemonade, organic fresh brewed iced tea, cold brew coffee, organic apple juice, and Shack20 bottled water. Its menu focuses on food and beverages, crafted from a range of classic American foods.