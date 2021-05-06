 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Shake Shack: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 5:42pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 100.00% over the past year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $155,282,000 up by 8.44% year over year, which missed the estimate of $160,950,000.

Outlook

Shake Shack Sees Q2 Sales $174M-$183M Vs $183.28M Estimates

Conference Call Details

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144158

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $138.38

52-week low: $45.51

Price action over last quarter: down 18.22%

Company Description

Shake Shack Inc is a roadside burger stands. It is serving a classic American menu of premium burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, shakes, beer, wine and more. The company's burgers are made with a whole-muscle blend of all-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free Angus beef, ground fresh daily, cooked to order and served on a non-genetically modified organism (GMO) potato bun. Its menu focuses on food and beverages, crafted from a range of classic American foods. The company serves draft Root Beer, seasonal freshly-squeezed lemonade, organic fresh brewed iced tea, cold brew coffee, organic apple juice, and Shack20 bottled water. Its menu focuses on food and beverages, crafted from a range of classic American foods.

 

Related Articles (SHAK)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For May 6, 2021
Olo Share Are Trading Lower After DoorDash Levels Fraud Charges: FT
Small-Cap Stocks Have Been On The Rise In Recent Months, Here's What Traders Can Expect In 2021
Watch Which Chef Will Be Crowned the King Or Queen of Cassoulet by D'Artagnan
Shake Shack's Menu Ready for Delivery Through Uber Eats
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings