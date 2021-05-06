Recap: Reinsurance Group Q1 Earnings

Shares of Reinsurance Group (NYSE:RGA) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 187.94% year over year to ($1.24), which missed the estimate of ($0.26).

Revenue of $4,119,000,000 rose by 28.56% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,640,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Reinsurance Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Reinsurance Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $134.93

Company's 52-week low was at $66.99

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.31%

Company Overview

Reinsurance Group of America Inc is an insurance holding company with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. The core products and services include life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, group reinsurance, health reinsurance, financial solutions, facultative underwriting, and product development. The company's operations are divided into traditional and financial solution businesses.