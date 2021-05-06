TimkenSteel: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 272.00% over the past year to $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.36.

Revenue of $273,600,000 higher by 5.35% year over year, which beat the estimate of $244,900,000.

Outlook

TimkenSteel Sees 2021 Capital Expenditures ~$20M

Technicals

52-week high: $13.59

Company's 52-week low was at $2.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 57.30%

Company Description

TimkenSteel Corp is an America-based manufacturer of alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. TimkenSteel's portfolio includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubes, and value-add solutions, such as precision steel components. The company also supplies machining and thermal treatment services, and manages raw material recycling programs that work as feeder system for its melt operations. The company's products and services are used in the following sectors: oil and gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defense; heavy truck; agriculture; and power generation. Geographically, the company primarily serves customers in the United States.