Willdan Group: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 269.23% over the past year to $0.22, which were in line with the estimate of $0.22.
Revenue of $47,952,000 declined by 3.33% year over year, which beat the estimate of $46,900,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 06, 2021
Time: 05:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yvbxfvqm
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $54.99
52-week low: $18.57
Price action over last quarter: down 21.08%
Company Overview
Willdan Group Inc is a provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at all levels of government. It operates in the business segments of Energy and Engineering & Consulting. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Energy segment, which includes services such as audit & surveys, program design, master planning, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, advances in software & data analytics, and other services. All of its revenue is derived from the domestic market.
