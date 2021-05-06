Willdan Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 269.23% over the past year to $0.22, which were in line with the estimate of $0.22.

Revenue of $47,952,000 declined by 3.33% year over year, which beat the estimate of $46,900,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 05:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yvbxfvqm

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $54.99

52-week low: $18.57

Price action over last quarter: down 21.08%

Company Overview

Willdan Group Inc is a provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at all levels of government. It operates in the business segments of Energy and Engineering & Consulting. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Energy segment, which includes services such as audit & surveys, program design, master planning, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, advances in software & data analytics, and other services. All of its revenue is derived from the domestic market.