TrueCar: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 325.00% year over year to ($0.09), which missed the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $65,105,000 declined by 22.05% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $61,530,000.

Outlook

TrueCar Sees Q2 Sales $65M-$66M Vs $64.1M Estimates

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2618/40876

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $6.47

52-week low: $2.22

Price action over last quarter: down 10.40%

Company Description

TrueCar Inc is a data-driven online platform operating on a common technology infrastructure, powered by proprietary data and analytics. It also customizes and operates its platform for affinity group marketing partners, such as USAA and Consumer Reports, financial institutions, and other large enterprises such as Boeing and Verizon. The company enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar Certified Dealers.