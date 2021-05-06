MasTec: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 83.33% over the past year to $1.10, which beat the estimate of $0.75.

Revenue of $1,775,000,000 up by 25.26% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,620,000,000.

Guidance

MasTec Sees FY21 Revs ~$8.2B Vs $7.7B Est

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $108.10

Company's 52-week low was at $29.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.05%

Company Overview

MasTec Inc is a leading infrastructure construction company operating primarily throughout North America. Its principal activities include engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrades of communications, energy, and utility infrastructure. The company installs wireless, wireline, and satellite communications; oil and gas pipeline infrastructure; conventional and renewable power generation; and other industrial systems. MasTec has five operating segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Communications segments. The company markets services individually and in combination with other companies to provide a wide range of solutions for customers.