Quidel: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 259.02% year over year to $4.38, which missed the estimate of $4.71.

Revenue of $375,338,000 rose by 114.90% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $400,760,000.

Guidance

Quidel hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Quidel hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fpro.benzinga.com%2F&eventid=3079598&sessionid=1&key=CE0CADA8C76940432131766161A25083®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $306.72

Company's 52-week low was at $104.40

Price action over last quarter: down 40.56%

Company Description

Quidel Corp is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. It is separated into four product categories: Rapid immunoassays, Cardiac immunoassays, Specialized diagnostic solutions and Molecular diagnostic solutions. Rapid immunoassay and Cardiac immunoassay tests for use in physician offices, hospital laboratories and emergency departments, retail clinics, eye health settings, pharmacies and other urgent care sites, Specialized diagnostic solutions, including direct fluorescent assays and culture-based tests, and Molecular diagnostic tests across a number of hospitals, moderately complex physician offices, laboratories and other segments. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the rapid immunoassays.