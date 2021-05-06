 Skip to main content

Why Are Cruise Line Stocks Trading Lower Today?

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 3:23pm   Comments
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) and Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) shares are trading lower in sympathy with Norwegian.

Norwegian's stock was trading 8.4% lower at $27.35 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $34.49 and a 52-week low of $9.24.

Carnival's stock was trading 3.5% lower at $25.58. The stock has a 52-week high of $30.63 and a 52-week low of $11.00.

Royal Caribbean's stock was trading 4% lower at $79.72. The stock has a 52-week high of $99.24 and a 52-week low of $31.41.

