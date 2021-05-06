Earnings Preview: Construction Partners

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) unveils its next round of earnings this Friday, May 07. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $0.08 and sales around $201.03 million. Construction Partners EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.03. Sales were $168.68 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, earnings would be up 166.67%. Revenue would be up 19.18% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.30 0.24 0.06 EPS Actual 0.15 0.34 0.30 0.03 Revenue Estimate 203.12 M 241.50 M 236.68 M 168.85 M Revenue Actual 190.93 M 224.65 M 217.04 M 168.68 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Construction Partners were trading at $32.88 as of May 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 89.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Construction Partners is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.