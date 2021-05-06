Earnings Outlook for Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, May 07. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Friday's Q1 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Summit Midstream Partners earnings will be near $0.03 per share on sales of $78.45 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Summit Midstream Partners reported a break-even bottom-line number on revenue of $104.90 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, earnings would be down 0%. Sales would be down 25.22% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 1.07 0.18 0.30 0.05 EPS Actual 4.97 0.20 0.05 0 Revenue Estimate 93.11 M 98.80 M 100.08 M 105.71 M Revenue Actual 96.41 M 90.15 M 92.01 M 104.90 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners were trading at $24.39 as of May 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 88.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Summit Midstream Partners is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.