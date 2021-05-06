Arbor Realty Trust's Earnings Outlook

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, May 07. Here is Benzinga's look at Arbor Realty Trust's Q1 earnings report.

Wall Street analysts see Arbor Realty Trust reporting earnings of $0.43 per share on revenue of $46.35 million. In the same quarter last year, Arbor Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.31 on revenue of $38.54 million.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Friday, quarterly profit would be up 38.71%. Revenue would be up 20.25% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.33 0.27 0.25 EPS Actual 0.49 0.50 0.46 0.31 Revenue Estimate 42.55 M 42.27 M 34.50 M 33.50 M Revenue Actual 46.11 M 43.81 M 41.78 M 38.54 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 133.95%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Arbor Realty Trust is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.