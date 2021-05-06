Century Casinos's Earnings Outlook

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) unveils its next round of earnings this Friday, May 07. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Century Casinos's loss per share to be near $0.15 on sales of $66.63 million. Century Casinos reported a loss of $1.55 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $87.66 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 90.32%. Revenue would be down 23.99% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.02 0.06 -0.67 0.05 EPS Actual 0.22 0.13 -0.43 -1.55 Revenue Estimate 87.30 M 87.09 M 20.66 M 100.60 M Revenue Actual 84.80 M 95.71 M 36.10 M 87.66 M

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 202.22%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Century Casinos is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.