Earnings Outlook for Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 10:13am   Comments
On Friday, May 07, Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Amneal Pharmaceuticals is included in the following report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report earnings of $0.18 per share on revenue of $515.34 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.2 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $498.53 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.
When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 10.0% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 3.37% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020
EPS Estimate 0.13 0.12 0.10 0.09
EPS Actual 0.14 0.16 0.13 0.20
Revenue Estimate 507.02 M 482.11 M 458.44 M 444.23 M
Revenue Actual 510.03 M 519.29 M 464.66 M 498.53 M

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals were trading at $5.78 as of May 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 59.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Amneal Pharmaceuticals is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.

 

