Recap: Howmet Aerospace Q1 Earnings

Shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) moved higher by 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 64.52% over the past year to $0.22, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $1,209,000,000 declined by 62.32% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,220,000,000.

Guidance

Q2 EPS expected to be between $0.19 and $0.21.

Q2 revenue expected to be between $1,170,000,000 and $1,230,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tfkneo48

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $33.42

52-week low: $9.87

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.36%

Company Overview

Howmet Aerospace derives the vast majority of its revenue supplying specialty metals to the aerospace and defense end market, although it has a smaller presence in certain other end markets as well. Despite emerging from an aluminum-centric parent company, only 20% of its volumes are aluminum products. Instead, superalloys constitute roughly 60% of volumes and titanium products account for the balance. Key value-added product lines are frequently used in applications that require stress tolerance as well as corrosion and heat resistance.