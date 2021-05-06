 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Howmet Aerospace Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 7:31am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) moved higher by 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 64.52% over the past year to $0.22, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $1,209,000,000 declined by 62.32% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,220,000,000.

Guidance

Q2 EPS expected to be between $0.19 and $0.21.

Q2 revenue expected to be between $1,170,000,000 and $1,230,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tfkneo48

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $33.42

52-week low: $9.87

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.36%

Company Overview

Howmet Aerospace derives the vast majority of its revenue supplying specialty metals to the aerospace and defense end market, although it has a smaller presence in certain other end markets as well. Despite emerging from an aluminum-centric parent company, only 20% of its volumes are aluminum products. Instead, superalloys constitute roughly 60% of volumes and titanium products account for the balance. Key value-added product lines are frequently used in applications that require stress tolerance as well as corrosion and heat resistance.

 

Related Articles (HWM)

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Option Activity In eBay And Howmet Aerospace
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com