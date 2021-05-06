Terminix Global: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Terminix Global Hldgs (NYSE:TMX) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 275.00% year over year to $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.22.

Revenue of $471,000,000 rose by 3.29% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $466,890,000.

Looking Ahead

Terminix Global Hldgs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.terminix.com%2F&eventid=3083726&sessionid=1&key=3C0366F4BC4B53FFC1621BC95CB5231C®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $55.00

52-week low: $44.38

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.49%

Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings Inc is a provider of residential and commercial pest control. The company services approximately 2.8 million customers in 24 countries and territories. It provides pest control services and protection against termites, mosquitoes, rodents, and other pests.