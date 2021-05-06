Recap: Tapestry Q3 Earnings

Shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) moved higher by 1.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 288.89% year over year to $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.30.

Revenue of $1,273,000,000 rose by 18.64% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,200,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bwkjtgbi

Price Action

52-week high: $49.42

52-week low: $11.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 30.33%

Company Overview

Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman are the fashion and accessory brands that comprise Tapestry. The firm's products are sold through about 1,500 company-operated stores, wholesale channels, and e-commerce in North America (62% of fiscal 2020 sales), Europe, Asia (32% of fiscal 2020 sales), and elsewhere. Coach (71% of fiscal 2020 sales) is best known for affordable luxury leather products. Kate Spade (23% of fiscal 2020 sales) is known for colorful patterns and graphics. Women's handbags and accessories produced 68% of Tapestry's sales in fiscal 2020. Stuart Weitzman, Tapestry's smallest brand, generates nearly all (98%) of its revenue from women's footwear.