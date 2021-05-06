Recap: Tapestry Q3 Earnings
Shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) moved higher by 1.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 288.89% year over year to $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.30.
Revenue of $1,273,000,000 rose by 18.64% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,200,000,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: May 06, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bwkjtgbi
Price Action
52-week high: $49.42
52-week low: $11.51
Price action over last quarter: Up 30.33%
Company Overview
Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman are the fashion and accessory brands that comprise Tapestry. The firm's products are sold through about 1,500 company-operated stores, wholesale channels, and e-commerce in North America (62% of fiscal 2020 sales), Europe, Asia (32% of fiscal 2020 sales), and elsewhere. Coach (71% of fiscal 2020 sales) is best known for affordable luxury leather products. Kate Spade (23% of fiscal 2020 sales) is known for colorful patterns and graphics. Women's handbags and accessories produced 68% of Tapestry's sales in fiscal 2020. Stuart Weitzman, Tapestry's smallest brand, generates nearly all (98%) of its revenue from women's footwear.
