 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Tapestry Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 7:11am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) moved higher by 1.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 288.89% year over year to $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.30.

Revenue of $1,273,000,000 rose by 18.64% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,200,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bwkjtgbi

Price Action

52-week high: $49.42

52-week low: $11.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 30.33%

Company Overview

Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman are the fashion and accessory brands that comprise Tapestry. The firm's products are sold through about 1,500 company-operated stores, wholesale channels, and e-commerce in North America (62% of fiscal 2020 sales), Europe, Asia (32% of fiscal 2020 sales), and elsewhere. Coach (71% of fiscal 2020 sales) is best known for affordable luxury leather products. Kate Spade (23% of fiscal 2020 sales) is known for colorful patterns and graphics. Women's handbags and accessories produced 68% of Tapestry's sales in fiscal 2020. Stuart Weitzman, Tapestry's smallest brand, generates nearly all (98%) of its revenue from women's footwear.

 

Related Articles (TPR)

Earnings Scheduled For May 6, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
A Look Into Tapestry's Debt
Markets Close At New All-Time Highs Yet Again
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com