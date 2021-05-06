Recap: Oaktree Specialty Lending Q2 Earnings

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 16.67% year over year to $0.14, which were in line with the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $41,943,000 higher by 22.74% year over year, which beat the estimate of $39,530,000.

Looking Ahead

Oaktree Specialty Lending hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Oaktree Specialty Lending hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6qimpa3u

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $6.83

Company's 52-week low was at $3.82

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.00%

Company Overview

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp is a specialty finance company. It provides lending services and invests in small and mid-sized companies. The company's investment objective is to maximize its portfolio's total return by generating current income from debt investments, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation from equity investments. Its investments generally range in size from ten million dollars to hundred million dollars and are principally in the form of the first lien, second lien, or collectively, senior secured, and subordinated debt investments, which may also include an equity component made in connection with investments by private equity sponsors.