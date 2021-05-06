Astronics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 750.00% year over year to ($0.39), which missed the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $105,857,000 declined by 32.83% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $101,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Q2 revenue expected to be between $115,000,000 and $115,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144193

Price Action

52-week high: $19.57

52-week low: $6.30

Price action over last quarter: Unaffected 0.00%

Company Overview

Astronics Corp supplies products to the aerospace, defense, and other industries. The company has two reportable segments namely Aerospace and Test Systems. Aerospace segment serves three primary markets: military, commercial transport and business jet markets. Test Systems segment serves the aerospace, defense, and semiconductor markets. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Aerospace segment. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.