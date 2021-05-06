Astronics: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 750.00% year over year to ($0.39), which missed the estimate of ($0.10).
Revenue of $105,857,000 declined by 32.83% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $101,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Q2 revenue expected to be between $115,000,000 and $115,000,000.
Conference Call Details
Date: May 06, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144193
Price Action
52-week high: $19.57
52-week low: $6.30
Price action over last quarter: Unaffected 0.00%
Company Overview
Astronics Corp supplies products to the aerospace, defense, and other industries. The company has two reportable segments namely Aerospace and Test Systems. Aerospace segment serves three primary markets: military, commercial transport and business jet markets. Test Systems segment serves the aerospace, defense, and semiconductor markets. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Aerospace segment. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.
