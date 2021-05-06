Recap: Blue Apron Q1 Earnings

Shares of Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) moved higher by 1.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 41.72% year over year to ($0.88), which missed the estimate of ($0.86).

Revenue of $129,706,000 rose by 27.34% year over year, which beat the estimate of $127,300,000.

Looking Ahead

Q2 revenue expected between $122,000,000 and $126,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2464/41160

Technicals

52-week high: $15.00

52-week low: $4.13

Price action over last quarter: down 34.68%

Company Overview

Blue Apron Holdings Inc is a United States-based company involved in discovering new recipes, ingredients, and cooking techniques to prepare meals which are sent along with fresh, seasonal ingredients, directly to customers. The company offers its customers two flexible plans, 2?Serving Plan and 4-Serving Plan. Its recipes are accompanied by printed and digital content, including how-to-cook instructions and the stories of its suppliers and specialty ingredients. The company also sells wine, cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items.