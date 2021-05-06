 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BDX Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Reports $480M COVID-19 Diagnostic Sales; Reaffirms FY21 Guidance

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 7:31am   Comments
Share:
BDX Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Reports $480M COVID-19 Diagnostic Sales; Reaffirms FY21 Guidance
  • Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDXreported Q2 revenues of $4.91 billion, an increase of 15.4% Y/Y, slightly better than the consensus of $4.89 billion.
  • The growth was driven by the contribution of its COVID-19 diagnostic revenues, which totaled $480 million, and strong core business growth. On a currency-neutral basis, revenues increased by 12.2% Y/Y.
  • Medical segment sales increased 7.4% Y/Y at $2.3 billion, reflecting growth in the Medication Delivery Solutions and Pharmaceutical Systems units.
  • Life Sciences segment sales jumped 42.5% Y/Y at $1.6 billion, primarily driven by the Integrated Diagnostic Solutions unit's sales related to COVID-19 diagnostic testing.
  • Interventional segment revenues saw a slight increase of 2.1% Y/Y to $1 billion, reflecting an unfavorable impact by resurgences of COVID-19 infections globally.
  • Adjusted EPS stood at $3.19, compared with $2.55 a year ago and topping an estimate of $3.04.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $3.7 billion at the end of Q2.
  • Operating income increased 17%Y/Y at $434 million, while margin remained stagnant at 8.7%.
  • Guidance: For FY21, Becton expects no significant change in utilization or procedure volumes associated with COVID-19 resurgences.
  • It expects revenues to grow 12% to 14% on an as-reported basis and 10% to 12% on a currency-neutral basis. FY21 adjusted diluted EPS outlook is unchanged at $12.75 to $12.85.
  • BDX announced that its board of directors has unanimously authorized to proceed with a plan to spin off its Diabetes Care business as an independent, publicly-traded company.
  • Price Action: BDX shares are up 4% at $259.75 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BDX)

Recap: Becton, Dickinson Q2 Earnings
SPACs Attack Recap: 5 Deals, Rumors And Headline News
Bill Gates-Backed Vicarious Surgical Announces SPAC Deal With D8 Holdings: What You Need To Know
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer-BioNTech Preps For BLA Filing, Sonoma Surges, BioXcel Readout, Ortho Clinical Lands Contract
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com