Recap: Axogen Q1 Earnings

Shares of Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 57.89% over the past year to ($0.08), which beat the estimate of ($0.16).

Revenue of $31,037,000 rose by 27.93% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $27,880,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $133,000,000 and $136,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/axgn/mediaframe/44762/indexl.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $22.89

52-week low: $7.65

Price action over last quarter: down 8.22%

Company Description

Axogen Inc is engaged in the science, development and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. The company provides clinically proven and economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and health care providers. Its products include Avance Nerve Graft, Axoguard Nerve Connector, Axoguard Nerve Protector, Axoguard Nerve Cap and Avive Soft Tissue Membrane. It also offers Axotouch Two-Point Discriminator used to measure the innervation density of any surface area of the skin. Its products are available in the United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, South Korea, and several other countries.