Recap: Central Garden & Pet Q2 Earnings

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 69.23% over the past year to $1.32, which beat the estimate of $0.92.

Revenue of $935,252,000 rose by 32.99% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $837,400,000.

Guidance

Central Garden & Pet Sees FY 2021 EPS At Or Above $2.25 Vs $2.23 Est

Conference Call Details

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/cent/mediaframe/44040/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $62.91

Company's 52-week low was at $31.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.36%

Company Description

Central Garden & Pet Co understands that home is central to life and has nurtured happy and healthy homes for over forty years. Central is on a mission to lead the future of the pet and garden industries. The company's innovative and trusted products are dedicated to help lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a portfolio of more than sixty-five brands including Pennington, Nylabone, Kaytee, Amdro, and Aqueon, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities, and passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California, and has offices across North America and Europe.