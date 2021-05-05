Recap: Uber Technologies Q1 Earnings

Shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 90.63% over the past year to ($0.06), which beat the estimate of ($0.54).

Revenue of $2,903,000,000 decreased by 18.06% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,280,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.uber.com%2F&eventid=3081532&sessionid=1&key=F5D4BDE07B28FF150E8CF00D0520B32A®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $64.05

52-week low: $26.58

Price action over last quarter: down 14.35%

Company Description

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles, delivery via drones, and Uber Elevate, which, as the firm refers to it, provides "aerial ride-sharing." Uber Technologies is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 110 million users that order rides or foods at least once a month. Approximately 76% of its gross revenue comes from ride-sharing and 22% from food delivery.