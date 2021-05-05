Why Is Big 5 Sporting Goods Surging Today?

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued guidance above estimates.

Big 5 Sporting Goods reported first quarter earnings per share results of $0.96, which beat the $0.50 analyst estimate and sales results of $272.81 million, which beat the $260.18 million analyst estimate.

The company issued second quarter earnings per share guidance in the range of $1.05-$1.15 verse the $0.38 analyst estimate and expects same store sales to increase 22%-27%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp is a specialty retailer company that is principally engaged in the sale of sporting goods in the western United States.

Big 5 Sporting Goods' stock was trading 29% higher at $24.65 at the time of publication. The stock set a new 52-week high of $24.91 and has a 52-week low of $1.08.