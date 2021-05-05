Preview: electroCore's Earnings

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 06. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q1 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting electroCore's loss per share to be near $0.11 on sales of $1.08 million. In the same quarter last year, electroCore reported a loss per share of $0.27 on revenue of $733.80 thousand.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be up 59.26%. Revenue would be up 47.18% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.14 -0.21 -0.23 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.10 -0.13 -0.27 Revenue Estimate 890.00 K 940.00 K 860.00 K 800.00 K Revenue Actual 928.00 K 1.08 M 753.00 K 733.80 K

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of electroCore are up 86.89%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. electroCore is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.