Builders FirstSource's Earnings: A Preview

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 06. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q1 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Builders FirstSource's EPS to be near $0.71 on sales of $3.78 billion. In the same quarter last year, Builders FirstSource reported earnings per share of $0.34 on revenue of $1.79 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 108.82%. Revenue would be have grown 111.53% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.90 0.65 0.32 0.28 EPS Actual 1.26 0.82 0.67 0.34 Revenue Estimate 2.57 B 2.27 B 1.79 B 1.77 B Revenue Actual 2.53 B 2.29 B 1.95 B 1.79 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource were trading at $48.81 as of May 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 184.82%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Builders FirstSource is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.