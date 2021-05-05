Earnings Outlook For Fidelity National Finl

Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 06. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Fidelity National Finl's Q1 earnings.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.23 and sales around $2.88 billion. Fidelity National Finl earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.73 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $1.61 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be up 68.49%. Sales would be have grown 78.66% from the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Finl's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 1.32 1.26 0.69 0.60 EPS Actual 2.01 1.48 1.09 0.73 Revenue Estimate 2.86 B 2.66 B 1.90 B 1.88 B Revenue Actual 3.77 B 2.98 B 2.42 B 1.61 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Finl were trading at $45.975 as of May 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 81.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Fidelity National Finl is scheduled to hold the call at 12:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.