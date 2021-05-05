Earnings Outlook for Credicorp

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 06. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $2.19 and sales around $889.95 million. Credicorp EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.76. Sales were $967.78 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 188.16% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would have fallen 8.04% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 1.43 0.98 2.18 3.83 EPS Actual 2.28 0.37 -2.18 0.76 Revenue Estimate 968.50 M 970.05 M 1.00 B 1.08 B Revenue Actual 572.85 M 605.36 M 549.12 M 967.78 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.17%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Credicorp is scheduled to hold the call at 10:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.