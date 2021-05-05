 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Criteo: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 8:22am   Comments
Shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) fell 2.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 28.85% year over year to $0.67, which beat the estimate of $0.51.

Revenue of $213,410,000 rose by 3.59% year over year, which beat the estimate of $201,070,000.

Looking Ahead

Q2 revenue expected between $208,000,000 and $208,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1274/41028

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $40.82

Company's 52-week low was at $8.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.19%

Company Overview

Headquartered in Paris, Criteo is one of the leading ad-tech companies in the growing digital ad market. Its technology, mainly the Criteo Engine, allows advertisers to launch multichannel and cross-device marketing campaigns in real time using retarget digital display ads. With real-time return on investment analysis of the ads, the firm's clients can adjust their marketing strategies dynamically.

 

