Recap: Sempra Energy Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 8:00am   Comments
Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) traded flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 4.22% year over year to $2.95, which beat the estimate of $2.70.

Revenue of $3,259,000,000 higher by 7.59% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,250,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $7.50 and $8.10.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.sempra.com/events

Price Action

52-week high: $140.30

Company's 52-week low was at $112.16

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.97%

Company Profile

Sempra Energy serves one of the largest utility customer bases in the United States. It distributes natural gas and electricity in Southern California and owns 80% of Oncor, a transmission and distribution business in Texas. SoCalGas and San Diego Gas & Electric distribute gas to more than 20 million customers, while Oncor serves over 10 million Texas customers. The firm's other affiliates own and operate liquefied natural gas facilities in North America and infrastructure in Mexico.

 

