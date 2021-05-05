Recap: Reynolds Consumer Q1 Earnings
Shares of Reynolds Consumer (NASDAQ:REYN) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 20.00% over the past year to $0.36, which were in line with the estimate of $0.36.
Revenue of $757,000,000 higher by 3.70% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $765,540,000.
Guidance
The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.83 and $1.94.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: May 05, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144060
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $36.00
52-week low: $27.27
Price action over last quarter: Up 4.34%
Company Description
Reynolds Consumer Products Inc is a provider of household products. The firm is engaged in production and sales of cooking products, waste & storage products, and tableware. It operates through four reportable segments namely, Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware and Presto Products. The company generates revenue through the United States.
