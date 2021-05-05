Chimera Investment: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 36.84% over the past year to $0.36, which beat the estimate of $0.30.

Revenue of $135,061,000 decreased by 14.62% year over year, which beat the estimate of $120,390,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Chimera Investment hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $13.34

52-week low: $7.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.76%

Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets on a leveraged basis. These investments include a variety of government-sponsored agency residential mortgage-backed securities, or RMBS, non-agency RMBS, agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate-related securities. Agency mortgage-backed securities represent the largest share of this portfolio, while subprime residential mortgage loans and non-agency RMBS also make up substantial shares. A significant percentage of these securities are backed by properties in California. Chimera generates nearly all of its income from interest payments derived from its investments.