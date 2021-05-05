United Fire Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 160.00% year over year to ($0.03), which missed the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $300,735,000 higher by 69.14% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $270,340,000.

Outlook

United Fire Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ufcs/mediaframe/44360/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $36.40

52-week low: $18.83

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.59%

Company Profile

United Fire Group Inc is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The company's only operating segment being property and casualty insurance, which includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance. The primary source of revenue is premiums and investment income.