Recap: HollyFrontier Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 7:13am   Comments
Shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) fell 2.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 200.00% over the past year to ($0.53), which missed the estimate of ($0.46).

Revenue of $3,504,000,000 rose by 3.03% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,650,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fpro.benzinga.com%2F&eventid=3081846&sessionid=1&key=EF98CFA2BFD7FDCC6F3E486A1640262F&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $42.39

52-week low: $16.81

Price action over last quarter: down 7.25%

Company Overview

HollyFrontier is an independent petroleum refiner that owns and operates four refineries serving the Rockies, midcontinent, and Southwest, with a total crude oil throughput capacity of 405,000 barrels per day. It is converting its Cheyenne petroleum refinery to renewable diesel. It also has a 57% ownership stake in Holly Energy Partners, which owns and operates petroleum product pipelines and terminals principally in the Southwestern United States.

 

